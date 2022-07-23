With another week of Love Island complete, the final really isn’t that far away.

This week saw four new bombshells enter the villa and of course, plenty of drama came from the episodes that aired.

Last night saw the islanders recouple with the girls choosing which boy they’d like to couple up with.

Tonight though, ITV viewers won’t be able to watch a new episode of the dating show.

Ekin-Su and Davide. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?





New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

READ MORE:

This is the show that gives viewers an insight into the islanders’ time in the villa but the footage isn’t included in the usual daily show. Usually the islanders can be seen having fun, playing games and enjoying time in the pool.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.