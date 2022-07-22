With another week of Love Island drawing to a close, the final really isn’t that far away.
This week saw four new bombshells enter the villa and of course, plenty of drama came from the episodes that aired.
Last night, the new bombshells went on dates with the islanders they had their eyes on before entering the villa.
Tonight’s episode looks set to bring its own drama though with a recoupling on the cards.
When is the recoupling on Love Island?
ITV viewers will see Paige receive a text in tonight’s episode.
The text explains that tonight there will be a recoupling and that the girls will choose which boys they’d like to couple up with.
With four new bombshells now in the villa, fans of the dating show will have to wait until tonight to see what the latest recoupling means for the current pairings and the new islanders.
Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
