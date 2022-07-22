ITV has issued a statement defending Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, after she was the subject of several complaints to the media regulator Ofcom.

Radio Times reported that some viewers were unhappy with comments Whitmore made about contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on spin-off show Aftersun.

Additionally, there were some issues raised in her interview with Jacques O'Neill, who departed from the show last week.

Radio Times reported that Whitmore was "accused of "s**t shaming" by Ekin-Su's official social media account" which was due to Whitmore joking with pannelists about whether the actress had been telling the truth about her rumoured fling with villa new boy George.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern about Jacques' state of mind during his Aftersun appearance.

He had left the show on his own accord, due to angry confrontations with several islanders, and had claimed he had not been feeling himself whilst on Love Island.

In an official statement in response to this situation, ITV said: "Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the villa.

"We do not condone trolling against either our host or our islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments."

Regarding the interview with Jacques, the statement continued: "We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques' welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun.

"This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show's content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in studio.

"Should an islander not wish to participate in the Aftersun recording, we would always respect that decision."