Canine Cottages has launched its fifth annual Canine Critics competition which sees one lucky dog win a competition to review holidays.

The winning dog will get to take and review £4,000 worth of UK holidays in its cottages and they’ll win a bag full of treats.

2022’s winner will feature across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on its social media channels.

This year’s judges include Channel 5’s The Dogfather, Graeme Hall; Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor; and Pets at Home's Director of Proposition, Madeline Shaw.

Graeme Hall commented: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a Canine Critics judge this year. What an honour! So… what makes your pet perfect for the position? We’re looking for characterful, adventure-loving dogs of all shapes, ages and sizes. I can’t wait to hear your stories!”

Previous winners Hugo and Hershey (Canine Cottages)

Last year, 10 dogs were crowned winners but in 2022, there will be just one winner, making the competition more difficult.

Head of Customer Marketing for Canine Cottages, Emma Crowe, says: “We’re thrilled to be launching Canine Critics for its 5th year in 2022 and cannot wait to paw through the entries and learn more about the amazing dogs we have all across the UK.

Previous winner Rufus (Canine Cottages)

It’s always been difficult to pick the top ten dogs, so it’s going to be the most difficult year yet to pick just one dog from thousands of applicants. That’s why we’ve ensured that our judging panel is up to scratch with a mixture of specialisms. Best of luck to all applicants, we can't wait to hear your stories!”

How to enter Canine Cottages’ competition

To enter the competition, you can visit the Canine Cottages website.

If your dog doesn’t win, they could still get a prize as 10 runners-up will be selected at random and receive a £1,000 holiday voucher.

You don’t need to have been on a Canine Cottages holiday before and you can enter even if you’ve entered in previous years.