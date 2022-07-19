Love Island continues tonight and so does the inevitable drama that comes with it.
In last night’s episode of the ITV dating show, viewers saw the first part of the Snog Marry Pie challenge and tonight they’ll get to see the rest unfold.
Also tonight, the islanders will attend a VIP party at Vibe Club where they’ll dance the night away to tunes played by DJ Joel Corry.
Results of the Love Island vote revealed on the ITV show tonight
It’s not all fun and games though as Laura Whitmore makes an appearance and of course, brings some news.
She says: “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time? I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”
Whitmore goes on to explain that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl.
The two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.
Current Love Island Couples 2022
These are the official Love Island couples after the latest recoupling:
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Paige Thorne and Adam Collard
- Billy Brown and Danica Taylor
- Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Billy Brown
- Summer Botwe
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Danica Taylor
- Adam Collard
Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
