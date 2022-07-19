People who recreationally use cocaine and cannabis could have their passport and driving licence taken away from them, under new rules proposed by the Home Office.

I News reports that this proposal is part of an effort the Government is making to “tackle the scourge of substance abuse in society”.

Under the proposed plans, first-time offenders in England and Wales would be subject to a ‘three strikes’-style deterrent.

The first time someone is found with illegal drugs would be made to pay for and attend a drug awareness course.

Those who didn't comply would receive an increased fixed penalty notice or face prosecution.

Cannabis users would be under a three strike system under proposed Home Office laws (PA)

In the second instance of an individual being caught, they would be cautioned, ordered to attend another drug awareness course, and face a period of mandatory, random drug testing for a period of up to three months.

On the third occasion they would likely be charged, could be subject to an exclusion order banning them from nightclubs and entertainment venues, and could have their passport and driving licence taken away.

The details have been included in a White Paper titled “Swift, Certain, Tough. New Consequences for Drug Possession”.

These proposals are now subject to a 12-week consultation period and come seven months after the government published its 10-year drug strategy.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Drug misuse puts lives at risk, fuels criminality and serious and violent crime, and also results in the grotesque exploitation of young, vulnerable people.

“We are cracking down on drug use with tougher consequences for so-called recreational drug users who will face the consequences of their actions through sanctions, including fines and conditions to attend rehabilitation courses, while drug offenders could have their passports and driving licences confiscated.

“In line with our strategy to tackle the harmful consequences of drugs, we aim to reverse the rising trend of substance use in society to protect the public from the harm and violence of drug misuse.”