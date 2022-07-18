Channel 5's new thriller follows the story of a single mum and hairdresser, Jodie who becomes a significant witness in a murder enquiry. 

But Jodie's eyewitness account sees her face a campaign of intimidation as local gangs mount a terrifying threat against her and her young son Kyle. 

The four-part drama stars a cast of up-and-coming actors with Nina Toussaint-White leading the cast in the role of Jodie. 

Toussaint-White has previously starred in a range of acclaimed shows including 'Body Guard', 'The Sister' and 'The Feed'. 

The new show is also written by award-winning playwright Thomas Eccleshare who won the 2011 Verity Bargate Award for his debut play Pastoral. 

Witness Number 3 full cast list: 

  • Jodie Packer: Nina Toussaint-White
  • PC Ivan Barkas: Sion Daniel Young
  • Po: Ruaridh Mollica
  • Det Whelan: Clare Dunne
  • Cathy: Sue Johnston
  • Kyle: Cole Martin
  • Dee: Katherine Field
  • Paul: David Glynn Crowley

How to watch Witness Number 3: 

The Channel 5 thriller starts on Monday, July 18 from 9pm until 10pm. 

With episodes then airing nightly at 9pm on Channel 5 until Thursday, July 21. 