Channel 5's new thriller follows the story of a single mum and hairdresser, Jodie who becomes a significant witness in a murder enquiry.
But Jodie's eyewitness account sees her face a campaign of intimidation as local gangs mount a terrifying threat against her and her young son Kyle.
The four-part drama stars a cast of up-and-coming actors with Nina Toussaint-White leading the cast in the role of Jodie.
Toussaint-White has previously starred in a range of acclaimed shows including 'Body Guard', 'The Sister' and 'The Feed'.
The new show is also written by award-winning playwright Thomas Eccleshare who won the 2011 Verity Bargate Award for his debut play Pastoral.
Witness Number 3 full cast list:
- Jodie Packer: Nina Toussaint-White
- PC Ivan Barkas: Sion Daniel Young
- Po: Ruaridh Mollica
- Det Whelan: Clare Dunne
- Cathy: Sue Johnston
- Kyle: Cole Martin
- Dee: Katherine Field
- Paul: David Glynn Crowley
How to watch Witness Number 3:
The Channel 5 thriller starts on Monday, July 18 from 9pm until 10pm.
With episodes then airing nightly at 9pm on Channel 5 until Thursday, July 21.
