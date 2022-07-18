British tourists have been warned they will need to sign a “good behaviour pledge” when traveling to a popular holiday hotspot.

Holidaymakers heading to Majorca will be forced to sign the code of conduct as hotels in Majorca draft in police to train staff.

Hotels are drafting out a security plan to help deal with rowdy tourists in Majorca and Brits will be told to sign the agreement before heading out on holiday.

Brits face alcohol limit on all inclusive holidays

It’s the latest crackdown on rowdy Brits heading abroad this summer.

UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain this summer now face a limit on how much they can drink in a crackdown on drunken behaviour.

The rule will affect tourists heading to the popular holiday spots of Magaluf, Majorca and some parts of Ibiza.

The government of the Balearic Islands say they want to improve the image of the party resorts, which have a reputation for boozy behaviour.

The alcohol crackdown means that holidaymakers on all-inclusive breaks will face a six-drink-a-day alcohol limit, instead of having free-flowing drinks all day.

Tourists will now be limited to three free tipples at lunch and three with their evening meal.

Travel agent Thomas Cook alerted customers to the changes in an email update on package holidays.

The email read: “Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner ( 3 each).

"Please be aware that Magalluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Majorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is new restriction on All Inclusive."

The Balearic government has also put a stop to pub crawls, the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am and advertising party boats in some areas.