Before embarking on a motorway journey or long drive in your car, it’s important to make sure that you and the vehicle are ready for it.

If you drive an electric vehicle, you’ll need to make sure you don’t run out of charge to avoid causing danger to yourself or other drivers.

This isn’t the only driving mistake made by people on long journeys though, according to Lease Electric Car and its sister site Lease Car.

The motoring experts have rounded up six of the most common errors which can lead to accidents on main roads.

A spokesperson for Lease Electric Car said: “Driving for a long time can become hazardous if people don’t take the right care and attention on the roads. There are some key, common mistakes people make at the wheel which can be avoided.

“We’ve researched some of the top errors and offer some advice on what to do to have a hassle-free and safer journey.”

Most common driving mistakes and how to avoid them

Here’s some tips on how you can avoid common driving mistakes, from Lease Electric Car.

Overuse of brake lights – Stopping with no warning or frequently touching the brake in fast moving traffic if there’s no need to brake can cause accidents. It can cause a ‘chain reaction’ with other motorists forced to brake which can lead to major problems.

Not using indicators – It’s important to use your indicators when needed so other drivers can see where you want to go. Some drivers forget or don’t use them properly which can cause danger.

Staying in the overtaking lane – Staying in either the middle lane of a motorway or the far side of a dual carriageway can be dangerous for you and other motorists. These lanes are for overtaking so once you’ve overtaken, you need to go back into the left hand lane.

Mirrors in wrong positions – If your internal or side mirrors aren’t positioned correctly, you can create blind spots. Make sure you don’t need to move your head to be able to see through your mirrors at all times.

High beams – Accidentally leaving your high beam on can dazzle other drivers. The blue warning light on your dashboard should remind you when they’re in use. They should be used sparingly on the road to avoid an unnecessary hazard.

Uncomfortable seat position – Whether you’re on a long or short journey, you should make sure the driving seat is in the correct position so you are upright, alert and able to see clearly through the windscreen and mirrors. Ill-adjusted seats can lead to bad posture, cramp and deprive you of full visibility.