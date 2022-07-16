This week, Love Island fans saw more islanders leave the villa and the first half of the Movie Night challenge closed last night’s episode with the rest being aired on Sunday.
Tasha and Andrew made things official and a few islanders, including the pair, said the words "I love you" to their partners.
Fans of the ITV dating show can keep up with the gossip most nights but an episode on Saturday won’t be airing.
Having said that, you can still tune in to Love Island: Unseen Bits, the show that compiles moments from the islanders’ week that were not included in the main show.
Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?
New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.
If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.
Current Love Island Couples 2022
These are the official Love Island couples after the latest recoupling this week:
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Paige Thorne and Adam Collard
- Billy Brown and Danica Taylor
- Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Billy Brown
- Summer Botwe
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Danica Taylor
- Adam Collard
Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
