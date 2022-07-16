This week, Love Island fans saw more islanders leave the villa and the first half of the Movie Night challenge closed last night’s episode with the rest being aired on Sunday.

Tasha and Andrew made things official and a few islanders, including the pair, said the words "I love you" to their partners.

Fans of the ITV dating show can keep up with the gossip most nights but an episode on Saturday won’t be airing.

Having said that, you can still tune in to Love Island: Unseen Bits, the show that compiles moments from the islanders’ week that were not included in the main show.

The girls at Movie Night. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Why isn't Love Island on tonight?





New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

Current Love Island Couples 2022

These are the official Love Island couples after the latest recoupling this week:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Billy Brown and Danica Taylor

Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi

Josh and Coco left the villa this week. Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.