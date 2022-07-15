After last night's re-coupling saw new boy Adam pick Paige and Tasha and Andrew make it official, tonight will see two Islanders make their exit.

With the results of the public vote set to shock the villa, six islanders face being dumped from Love Island.

As Summer, Tasha, Coco, Josh, Deji and Andrew all wait to hear the public decision.

With two set to leave, nerves build among the Islanders questioning who's time is up and if it will divide couples.

Paige Opens Up:

After Jacques' sudden departure from the villa, Paige talks to Dami and explains how she's been feeling since he left and Adam arrived.

Saying: “When Jacques was in here, we weren’t exactly the most perfect couple going on - there were some bumps in the road. That’s still not taking away the feelings and connection I had with him for sure. Since he’s been gone, I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m enjoying my time getting to know Adam.”

Dami replies: “I’m enjoying seeing you happy. It just seems very natural for you guys. It’s nice to get to know him.”

Asked if there’s potential, Paige says: “Potential for me personally I would say yes. I don't know what he’s saying… which really infuriates me.”

Dami replies: “He’s only saying good things man. He seems really set on you at this moment in time.”

Islanders are invited to movie night:

Later in the day, Gemma gets a text that reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

As Dami admits: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

Ekin-Su says to Davide: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

Davide muses to the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The Islanders take part in a cheeky quiz to earn the right to choose which clip plays.

But what movie will air and who will be in the leading role?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.