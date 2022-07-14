Following another heated discussion from Ekin-Su last night, Love Island’s Davide is rumoured to have quit the ITV dating show.

The pair have had more than their fair share of drama, leaving Davide with trust issues as we saw him mention in Wednesday’s episode which is perhaps the reason behind the rumours.

This week, the show lost another islander in a shock and tearful exit as Jacques decided it was his time to leave.

He left behind Paige and now fans of the show are left wondering if they’re about to see Davide become the third islander to leave outside of a dumping after Liam Llewellyn also quit earlier in the series.

why are people now saying davide is leaving the villa… #LoveIsland — 𝐌𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐍 (@mwahmegz) July 14, 2022

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, the islanders will take part in a challenge which sees the boys and girls go head to head.

Also tonight, Ekin-Su receives a text telling the islanders to gather round the fire pit but there doesn’t seem to be any mention of Davide wanting to leave.

Instead, viewers can expect to see the islanders react to the announcement that the public have been voting for their favourite islanders.

Fans will need to continue watching the popular series to see if Davide and Ekin-Su continue their journey in the villa together.

Davide and Ekin-Su on a date. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to express their feelings about the rumours that suggest the Italian stallion's journey in the villa could be up.

Nah davide better not be leaving — E 🤍 (@nzibu_x) July 14, 2022

One wrote: "All these rumors about Davide leaving i really hope it isn’t true"

Another tweeted: "Nah davide better not be leaving"

A third said: "why are people now saying davide is leaving the villa…#LoveIsland"

Current Love Island Couples 2022

These are the official Love Island couples after Casa Amor:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Following Jacques' exit, Paige is now officially single. She joins Adam who is the only officially single boy.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.