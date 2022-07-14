Laura Whitmore has coupled up with eBay to bring a pre-loved fashion edit and you can get your hands on it now.

The Love Island presenter has included outfits ideal for a variety of vibes including looks for the office, a festival and the dancefloor.

This year’s series of Love Island is the eighth and it has seen the islanders wear pre-loved clothing for the first time after the ITV dating show made a move against fast fashion.

Whitmore’s edit is available to buy on eBay with a live auction starting at 5pm on Thursday, July 14 and ending on Thursday, July 21.

Laura Whitmore wearing a pre-loved Spice Girls band tee and pre-loved Free People blue floral flare trousers both from eBay. Credit: eBay

The edit consists of more than 50 dresses, skirts, playsuits, tops, suits, co-ords and band tees with some designer brands also thrown in such as Tommy Hilfiger and Moschino.

Items in the auction will begin at 99p and it will be hosted by Reskinned, a pre-loved seller.

All funds raised by the sale of the items will be donated to Oxfam.

Laura Whitmore said: “I have always been a big fan of pre-loved and as a teenager volunteered in a charity shop, to both do my bit and get first dibs on the pre-loved gems that came in.

“I’m thrilled to see so many people joining the pre-love hype in recent months. From high-street favourites to dream designers, I’ve selected this edit of items on eBay to demonstrate how unique and versatile pre-loved can be.

“I really hope that there is something which fits your type on paper, so you can look seriously good all whilst doing your bit this summer.”

Laura wearing a vintage white floral mini dress from eBay. Credit: eBay

Laura Whitmore shares 5 tips on how to shop pre-loved like a pro

Keep your current wardrobe in mind

Laura says it’s a good idea to keep what you currently have in your wardrobe in mind so when you’re buying new pre-loved items, they’ll have no problem fitting in.

She also mentions taking inspiration from those around you whether that’s current islanders or people on your social media.

Use search terms and filters

Using eBay’s filtering function can take you to the item you’re looking for much quicker if you’re really specific – details such as size, colour, brand, location and price are key for finding the perfect item and saving time.

Make the seller your friend

Another tip she shares is to get in touch with the seller of any items you’re interested in because they’ll be able to send you more photos of the item or arrange for you to pick the piece up in person if you live nearby.

Laura wearing a pre-loved Zara floral mini dress from eBay. Credit: eBay

Bag a bargain

The ‘Best Offer’ function on eBay means that if shoppers see ‘Make Offer’ listed on an item they can contact the seller with their preferred price. If they accept your offer, you can put the money you saved towards something else.

Get alerts

If you’ve got your eye on a piece from your favourite designer, you can set up alerts from eBay so you’ll be notified if someone posts the item for sale.

All you need to do is search for the item you’re looking for and press save search – this will prompt eBay to get in touch when the piece you want is available to buy.

Items included in Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore’s eBay edit auction

Fans of the ITV show can expect to see a variety of items and brands included in the auction, including:

Moschino Illustration Skirt

Moschino Colour Block Skirt

River Island Orange Blazer

Zara Pink Checked Blazer

Topshop Pink Floral Dress

House of CB Black Floral Dress

Versace Pink Fringe Skirt and Top

Pull and Bear Green Sparkly Set

Tommy Hilfiger Pink Suit

You can shop the auction via the eBay website.