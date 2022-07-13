Love Island’s eighth series hasn’t been short of the drama and Becky Hill has shared her top moments of the ITV dating show this summer.

The English singer found fame on BBC’s The Voice but it’s the villa stage she’ll be taking to tonight as the islanders are treated to a party.

Love Island’s official Twitter account shared a video of the 28-year-old who is seen discussing her top three favourite moments from this series of the show.

i've heard there's a brand new bombshell entering the villa tonight... to sing some tunes 💃🏼 all i'm saying is you don't want to miss this 👀 #LoveIsland @loveisland @itv2 pic.twitter.com/6swTcuwnxE — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) July 13, 2022

Becky Hill shares top three favourite moments of Love Island series 8 so far

Topping her list is the moment that the two villas came together as the Casa Amor part of the show ended.

Not because they were reunited but because of the “incredibly iconic line” that came from Indiyah when she said “may the best heartbreaker win” to Dami as the islanders were gathered around the fire pit.

Hill said the moment she found to be the most funny was when the islanders took part in the Dirty Dancing challenge.

There have been SO many iconic moments in the villa already, so let's get the lowdown on @BeckyHill's top three faves 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aLyFOaasUq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2022

The moment that pulled on the heart strings and she called her “cutest moment” was when ITV viewers saw Luca and Gemma visit the hideaway.

She said: “Gemma kinda came back and was talking to all the girls about it the next day and she was like ‘oh, Luca kept waking up in the middle of the night’”.

Although Hill says that is normally something she’d find to be an ick for herself, saying that she’d “have to really like somebody” for it to be acceptable, she said it made it clear how much Gemma likes Luca.

Who is Becky Hill as she performs in Love Island villa?





Becky Hill is an English singer from Bewdley and she's been kept busy over the last 10 years working with various artists including Rudimental, CocknBullKi, David Guetta and Ella Henderson.

She is the first (and currently only) The Voice contestant to reach the Number 1 spot on the UK Charts with her guest vocals on Oliver Helden's song "Gecko (Overdrive)".

Becky Hill. Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Did Becky Hill win The Voice?





While she shot to fame after her appearance on the show, she didn't win but made it to the semi-finals of the first series of BBC's The Voice in 2012.

Current Love Island Couples 2022

These are the official Love Island couples after Casa Amor:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Following Jacques' exit, Paige is now officially single. She joins Adam who is the only officially single boy.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.