Following Jacques' tearful exit on Love Island on Tuesday, ITV viewers are wondering if his partner Paige will follow.

On last night's show, fans got tearful after the Cumbria rugby player took Swansea paramedic to the terrace to announce that he was leaving the dating show.

Speaking to the 24-year-old, he said: "I've been trying to put on a brave face but things have been getting to me."

He left her with a parting message to 'do what she needs to do', not to think about him when he leaves and that he will wait for her on the outside.

Jacques continued: "The only way for this to work is for me to get to back to myself.

"I just want to get home and be myself again and carry things on the outside."

After the couple embraced, Jacques broke the news to the rest of the villa as he gathered the islanders around the firepit.

Jacques' shocking announcement follows several dramatic days for the couple in the villa.

In recent episodes, there has been tension between the pair following his behaviour in Casa Amor when he "tested his connection" with her by getting to know other girls.

While Jacques had been in the dog house for several days, it looked like he was just about to win Paige round after he left her a romantic note in her bed for her to find.

But romance is never easy on Love Island, and while the boys enjoyed some relaxation outside the villa, a new boy arrived to stir things up.

Adam Collard, who previously appeared on series four of the show, wasted no time getting to know the girls - including Paige which did not go down well with Jacques.

Has Paige left Love Island 2022?





After finding out that Adam had called Jacques immature, he confronted Paige for answers, even swearing at fellow islander Billy in the process.

Paige was less than impressed at the way he had handled the situation, describing his behaviour as 'hot-headed' and 'defensive'.

Later on, she pulled him for a chat, explaining that he had missed the first opportunity to work on things in their relationship after Casa Amor.

The following day, she confessed in the Beach Hut that his behaviour wasn't "up to scratch" and that she was worried about what he would be like in the outside world.

Alongside lots of well wishes for Jacques, numerous fans have been taking to social media to have their say on whether Paige should go with him.

Jacques and Paige hugging. Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

One user wrote: "I think if paige rly like him she should go as well rly."

Another viewer disagreed, explaining: "They both need space right now. Hope they find their way through cause there was something genuine there, you could see it."

A third added: "Why didn't paige go with him that guy is completely broken I really hope he gets looked after now he's out. That was a tough watch."

From the preview of Wednesday's episode, Paige is seen enjoying surprise club act Becky Hill's performance and is even one of the three girls bombshell Adam takes on a date.

There have been no reports that Paige has or is going to leave the villa.

