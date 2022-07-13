Brit award winner Becky Hill treats the islanders to their own performance in the villa tonight.

The English singer, who found fame after appearing on series one of The Voice, when it was broadcast on the BBC, became the latest bombshell to arrive.

Hill surprises the contestants with an unforgettable club night as she becomes the latest artist to do so on the show, joining the likes of Mabel, Craig David and DJ Tom Zanett.

Her bombshell arrival comes after Cumbria lad Jacques' shock exit from the villa on Tuesday after he revealed that he needed "to get back to home and be [himself] again."

Becky Hill on Love Island as surprise club night

i've heard there's a brand new bombshell entering the villa tonight... to sing some tunes 💃🏼 all i'm saying is you don't want to miss this 👀 #LoveIsland @loveisland @itv2 pic.twitter.com/6swTcuwnxE — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) July 13, 2022

Confirming the news on Twitter, Becky told fans: "I've heard there's a brand new bombshell entering the villa tonight... to sing some tunes all i'm saying is you don't want to miss this."

In a sneak peek of tonight's programme, the Love Island producers teased the islander's reactions to the musical surprise.

Paige says: “Becky Hill is going to be here tonight - what the actual F?!”

Ekin-Su says: “I’m a huge fan of Becky Hill. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Eagle-eared fans may have already guessed that the 28-year-old singer would be this season's surprise act.

One viewer on Twitter noticed that her debut album was regularly being featured throughout series eight.

They posted: "The #LoveIsland soundtrack this year is just @BeckyHill 's album on a loop #OnlyHonestOnTheWeekend"

Becky teasingly shared the observation, pinning the tweet to her own profile alongside the caption: "incidentally the link to the deluxe version of my album is in my bio."

Who is Becky Hill?

Becky Hill is an English singer from Bewdley that shot to fame after reaching the semi-finals of the first series of BBC's The Voice in 2012.

She is the first (and currently only) The Voice contestant to reach the Number 1 spot on the UK Charts with her guest vocals on Oliver Helden's song "Gecko (Overdrive)".

Over the past ten years, she's been kept busy working with various artists including Rudimental, CocknBullKi, David Guetta and Ella Henderson.

In early 2020, she supported Irish band The Script on their Sunsets & Full Moons tour in the UK and Ireland but many of the dates were cancelled due to the pandemic.

In July last year, she teased the release of her debut album, Only Honest on the Weekend, before dropping it at the end of August.

This year, she received two Brit Awards nominations, including British Song of the Year for "Remember" with David Guetta, and Best Dance Act, which she won.

Becky Hill. Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

