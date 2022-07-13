After an emotional exit from Jacques last night, Love Island is back tonight and will see the islanders enjoy a performance from Becky Hill.

After Adam entering the villa caused tensions to rise, Jacques admitted he hadn’t been feeling himself and decided to leave Love Island, telling Paige he would wait for her.

Davide has doubts about Ekin-Su

On the daybed, Davide discusses Ekin-Su after Adam’s arrival: “I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like.”

Coco asks: “Do you think you’ll ever trust her?”

Davide replies: “Because of the past I don’t know if I’ll ever fully trust her.”

Dami says: “You need to build on that trust.”

Coco adds: “If the trust isn’t there it’s never going to work.”

Davide then pulls Adam for a chat to find out what Ekin-Su said when he wasn’t in the Villa.

Adam gets to go on three dates

Adam gets a text and is asked to invite three girls of his choice to the Hideaway terrace for dates. He picks Summer, Danica and Paige.

Summer and Adam discuss their ideal date being in Rome, while Danica gives Adam a quick dance lesson. When Paige arrives, she questions whether he’s saved the best until last.

Paige jokes: “As if you picked me last!”

Adam says: “Do you think the best first or best last..?”

Paige says: “I’ll ask you that question.”

And keen to know about what Adam brings to the table in a relationship, Paige says: “The little things matter most to me.”

And when Adam returns to talk to the boys, he describes one of the girls as ‘wifey’ material. But who is it?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.