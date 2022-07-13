As the cost of living crisis rises and impacts thousands of families' daily lives, new research has uncovered how much household bills could rise in the next 10 years.
Research from boiler supplier brand BOXT using Government data over the last 12 years, reveals what the expected costs for 2031 will be.
Taking into account the average electricity bill and the average gas bill across the UK from 2008 until 2021.
Seeing an estimated total cost of household bills by 2031 is expected to be a total of £1,634.
It comes as, since 2008, the average household energy bills increased by an average of 2.11% each year and saw a spike of 4.91% between 2020 and 2021.
Today, the average gas bill is based on a standard consumption of 15,000kWh, while in 2008 the average usage was estimated to be 18,000kWh.
If the average energy bill continues to rise at a similar rate to the last 12 years, the average bill could cost a household £1,472 in the next five years.
Which could later see the average cost of household bills rise to £1,634 by 2031.
See the full research via BOXT.
