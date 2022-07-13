News broke earlier this week that shocked the sporting world after Sir Mo Farah revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

Now the four times gold medal athlete is sharing his story with the world as he tells the BBC that he was flown over from East African country, Djibouti and was given a new name aged just nine.

Telling the BBC in the documentary: "For years I just kept blocking it out, but you can only block it out for so long."

The documentary will see the Team GB athlete tell the story of his family and his own experience.

Sharing the news that his mother has never been to the UK and his family live on a farm in the breakaway state of Somaliland.

It will also see Farah, share the story of how his school PE teacher helped him after Sir Mo confided in him and saw his athletic potential.

The show will explore Sir Mo's struggle with legal documents with the concerns that his British citizenship was obtained through fraud after he was forced to change his name to Mo Farah when his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

The documentary will also see the Olympian travel to Somaliland to be reunited with his mother and for her to meet her grandson.

How to watch Sir Mo Farah's BBC Documentary: The Real Mo Farah

The groundbreaking documentary will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on July Wednesday 13 at 9pm.