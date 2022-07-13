Love Island winners from 2021, Liam Reardon and Millie Court have announced that they have decided to part ways.

The pair captured the nation's hearts on last year's Love Island as they got together, worked through Casa Amor drama and eventually won the show.

Writing on Instagram, Millie wrote that it was a "tough decision" but the right one.

She wrote: "Hi everyone, to avoid speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are separated.

"It's been a tough decision but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

"Nothing will take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam the best in everything he does.

"We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next."

Liam shared similar sentiments on his Instagram, writing he was "honestly gutted" and that they will both continue to be friends.

Similarly to this year's Love Island, Liam and Millie experienced some bumps after Casa Amor bombshell Lillie Hayed admitted the two of them had had a connection with Millie was away.

Millie eventually forgave him and the two went on to win the show, splitting the £50,000 cash award.