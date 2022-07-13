ITV Love Island and TOWIE star Olivia Attwood has appeared in a porn move – in the name of “immersive journalism”.

The reality TV star presented in a new ITV2 documentary Getting Filthy Rich in which she investigates sites such as OnlyFans and PornHub.

In the latest instalment of the show, Olivia meets former law student Scarlett Jones who is now a porn star making as much as £50k per month.

As part of the show, Olivia, 31, created and only fans account and agreed to appear as an extra in one of Scarlett’s movies.

Ahead of the shoot, Olivia said: "She’s sent me a treatment for the porn shoot, it’s a big posh house.

"The three girls are there, we’re all dating the same guy, they get all cosy and naked and start getting off with each other. I arrive later, Olivia dramatically enters the room, so they say, ‘Do you wanna join in?’ And I say, ‘No, you’re alright, thanks.’"

Olivia jokingly added: "I feel like maybe I should wear a hat, and maybe a scarf. She says she looks expensive and well-travelled. I think she wears glasses. This is perfect.”

Following the shoot, she said: “I’m actually just laughing because I’ve just fully been in a porno that’s gonna go on PornHub. I’ve not told my fiancée, my agent, any of my family, like, no-one. Oh, I’m so excited for this to go out.

"I love doing things like this, just keeping everyone on their toes."

Receiving a text from footballer fiancé Bradley Dack which read: “How was work?” She replied: “Good, Was in a porno.”

Sharing a clip of the show on Instagram, Olivia said: "And that lady’s and gentleman is what you call immersive journalism.. "

All Episodes of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich are available to stream on ITV Hub.