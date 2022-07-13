Coronation Street star Kate Spencer has announced she has a new job since leaving the long-running ITV soap.

The actress, who portrayed Grace Vickers on the cobbles, now has a very normal job in between acting roles.

Kate has revealed on social media that she is now working in a theatre box office.

"From working on the Box Office, to rehearsing on stage an hour later," she said. "I may have sweated through my leggings, but the smile says it all.”

"A whirlwind couple of days but it was a joy to join the company of #HomeGirl for its run @derbytheatre. 55 hours, 3 performances and a whole lot of love on that stage."

She added: "Last minute Covid cover - completed it mate."

The actress stared on Corries between 2019 and 2022 where she was part of the first black family on the street.

She was nominated as Best Newcomer at the “I Talk Telly Awards” for her work on the soap.