Love Island is heating up tonight as the second contestant of the season has decided to walk.
It has been announced that Jacques O'Neil has left the villa and will explain why in tonight's episode.
Last night's preview saw the Cumbrian-born rugby player lose his temper as previous Love Islander, Adam Collard, was getting to know Paige.
Adam surprised both viewers and the islanders by entering the villa for a second time, first appearing in season four.
A Love Island spokesperson confirmed his departure and said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."
Jacques was in a couple with Paige after partnering up with her when he entered the villa.
After his behaviour in Casa Amor upset Paige the two had been on edge but had recently made up.
It is currently not clear why Jacques has left the villa.
New Love Island Couples after Casa Amor 2022
These are the Love Island couples after Casa Amor:
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown
- Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove
- Chyna Mills and Jay Younger
- Summer Botwe and Dami Hope
- Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge
As Jacques has left the villa Paige will now be single. Adam is also single.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
