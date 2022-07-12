Families of children who have epilepsy are worried for the near future, as their access to medicinal cannabis to help treat the condition is in doubt for next year.

The unlicensed medicine Celixir20 has been privately prescribed to a small number of children in the UK, but the past two weeks had seen confusion and anger from families who feared imports had been stopped completely.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has now said the import will continue until at least the end of this year, although uncertainty remains over the long-term future.

MedCan Support, which describes itself as a non-profit community interest company, said around 30 children will be impacted if the MHRA does not continue to allow imports.

It follows families being notified the MHRA had taken the decision last year that it would no longer process import notifications on the grounds of patient safety.

MedCan Support said families had not received confirmation of the decision until a couple of weeks ago, prompting Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi to say in the House of Commons that the ending of compassionate imports for Celixir20 was “cruel”.

Medicinal cannabis products will still be imported until the end of the year, the MHRA has said (PA)

The MHRA has since offered assurances, which were greeted by families with both immediate relief and concern for the future.

Matt Hughes, a co-founder of Medcan Support and the father of five-year-old Charlie – who has a form of severe epilepsy, said he was “completely devastated” to be notified imports were ending.

Mr Hughes said his son used to suffer from more than 100 seizures a day, but since being prescribed Celixir20 in May 2020 has seen an 85% reduction in seizures and more recently been seizure free for over 150 days.

Mr Hughes, who lives with his son in Norfolk, said: “This year he’s been seizure free. It’s not just the cannabis, but a combination of medicines that are finally helping him. He’s now reaching new milestones, and if we stop or change anything, it could all go backwards, which would be detrimental to his development and his health.

“The potential health risk for Charlie is that he goes back to hundreds of seizures per day and might be back into intensive care. I’m just really really concerned for his future.”

MHRA chief healthcare, quality and access officer, Dr Laura Squire, said: “We recognise the importance of these cannabis oil products for children with severe forms of epilepsy. That is why we are enabling continued patient access to them by accepting applications to import. No parent should have cause for concern about ongoing supplies.”