Universal Credit claimants who use social media have been issued a warning by the Department of Work and Pensions.

The warning relates to anybody with a social media account as a new 2,000 strong DWP team is launched aiming to crackdown on benefit fraud.

The 'Fighting Fraud in the Welfare System' plan is being put in place by the government department in the hope of stopping approximately £2 billion in losses over the next five years.

The workers will review the circumstances of Universal Credit claims if flagged by the DWP amid suspicion of suspects providing incorrect details including those that may have entered the system during the pandemic.

Investigators may also social media accounts and search your online profiles for pictures, location check-ins, and other evidence to help tackle fraud.

It comes after more than 600 people across the UK were convicted of committing benefit fraud last year.

The DWP defines fraud as when “someone obtains state benefit they are not entitled to or deliberately fails to report a change in their personal circumstances”.

More information can be found on the government website.