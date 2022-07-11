Last night’s episode of Love Island was full of twists and turns as Jay and Chyna and Dami and Summer found themselves at risk of being dumped.

And the drama didn’t stop with the shock dumping, viewers were left with a teaser of a new bombshell entering the villa, none other than Adam Collard.

In tonight’s episode, we find out who has to pack their bags and watch as Adam settles into his second Love Island villa.

READ MORE: Fans are loving Zara McDermott’s reaction to ex Adam Collard entering Love Island

Tasha and Billy cool things down

In tonight’s episode, Billy has a chat with Tasha about how he’s feeling as her and Andrew work things out.

He asks where her head is at. He admits: “I can’t just be a ping pong back and forwards, it’s doing my head in. Because when I’m with a girl, I’m with a girl.”

Tasha admits she’s been thinking all day about what route to take, and says: “It’s hard for me because you’ve both got different qualities and different personalities and I’m attracted to both of you, do you know what I mean? We hit it off straight away, I’m not denying that at all.”

Adam Collard enters the villa and sets his sights on Paige

The next day, as the boys are lounging on the sunbeds, Billy receives a text which reads: “Boys, it’s time for some R&R. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #Whenindoubtzenitout”

Little do they know the girls have their own surprise due to enter the Villa in the form of previous Love Islander, Adam Collard.

Walking in, Adam says: “I think the Villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job.”

Upon arriving in the Villa, Adam is keen to get to know the girls better.

Speaking about Adam, Paige admits: “I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

But will Paige be open to getting to know Adam? And what will this mean for her and Jacques?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.