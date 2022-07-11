Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled four new dancers for their upcoming series.

The new professionals joining the show’s line-up are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

The additions mean this year’s group of professional dancers will is the biggest in Strictly history.

Vito Coppola said: “I am really excited to become part of this family.

Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history! 💃🏻🕺🏻



“I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando (Strictly I am coming).”

Carlos Gu said: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well.

“I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito (BBC)

Lauren Oakley said: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Michelle Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true.

“I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all.”