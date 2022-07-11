Boots Soltan has launched a revolutionary new UV Detection Sticker for children designed to give parents peace of mind as the UK braces for temperatures of over 30C this week.

Temperatures are expected to soar this week – ahead of a further blast of hot weather over the weekend.

The Met Office said highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures during the heatwave.

It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C. It was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

This means parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella in Spain.

A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from 9am on Monday to 9am on Friday in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level 2 alert in place.

Soltan reapply stickers

Knowing when to reapply sunscreen has long been an area of concern for parents.

The Soltan Kids Learn to Reapply UV Detection Sticker, sold at Boots are formulated with new ‘skin mimicking technology’ that change colour when you need to reapply sunscreen to your children.

The product was shared on Zoe's Law facebook page. The post read: "I recently discovered these clever UV stickers. They're applied once a day and last a whole day. You apply sunscreen over the top and it changes to clear.

"When the sticker senses UV rays getting through to your skin, it changes colour to alert you. This has been really enlightening in terms of the effectiveness of various sunscreens. These are available in BOOTS!"

Parents hailed the "brilliant idea" and vowed to head the the high street store to purchase a pack.

"This is brilliant I had never seen them before," said oen social media user.

Another added: "Have never seen these but will definitely get some when we get back. Thanks for sharing."

When asked where to find a pack, the Zoe's Law page replied: "They aren't on boots online. Only in store."

Each pack contains eight stickers meaning more than a week’s supply for one child.

It means families can enjoy days out in the sun without having to guess when to reapply sun cream.

The stickers utilise innovative dermatrue skin mimicking technology’, which has been scientifically developed to mimic the skins pore size, so it can accurately copy how your skin interacts with SPF protection.

The signal to reapply is triggered by an underlying UV detection layer, which measures the UVA & UVB exposure using photosensitive dyes.

Clare O’Connor, Soltan Suncare Specialist says: “After discovering that 39% of parents find it hard to estimate the right time to reapply sun protection on their children, the Soltan Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers will reassure you that enough sunscreen has been applied for optimum protection, turning from purple to clear to let you know when your child is fully protected.

“The sticker will remain clear when skin is protected and fade back to purple as the sunscreen becomes less effective - particularly handy if you’ve forgotten to reapply after swimming and towelling dry.”

Dermatologist and paediatrician approved, the patches are waterproof, sweat resistant, hypoallergenic and adhere like a second skin to ensure they last for a full day of outdoor play.