The first look of Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue as they step back into their Neighbours characters has been released.

Minogue has stepped back into the mechanic’s overalls of her Neighbours character, Charlene Mitchell, in first-look photos from the show’s forthcoming finale.

She and Jason will reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen.

On set pictures show the pair laughing as Minogue sports her denim overalls and Donovan a check shirt and jeans.

Feisty mechanic Charlene was often seen wearing the practical outfit and it became her calling card among fans.

A second image shows them leaning against the bonnet of a car, with Donovan kissing his on-screen lover on the forehead.

Minogue shared the images with her 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Now we’re back together.”

So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue

Scott and Charlene final scenes ❤️@neighbours 🇦🇺

2022 pic.twitter.com/95gO0i2YGL — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) July 11, 2022

Donovan, meanwhile, posted a photo of the street sign for Ramsay Street signed by him and his co-star, as well as a snap of the cover of his script.

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

Donovan and Minogue, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.