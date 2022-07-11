Love Island fans were blown away last night at the news of the newest bombshell, none other than season four’s Adam Collard.

During his previous time in the villa, he had the public in an uproar as he coupled up with 4 girls in just 2 weeks.

These girls included Zara McDermott who had a relationship with him outside of the villa for several months.

Watch Zara’s reaction to ex Adam entering the villa

Zara’s current partner, Sam Thompson, is well known for his nightly live documenting of Love Island on his Instagram stories.

Fans watch as he gives his opinions on the Love Islanders, quizzes Zara on her inside knowledge and shares his favourite moments live as they happen.

At the end of last night’s episode, as Adam’s cameo appeared, Sam happened to be recording and catch Zara’s hilarious reaction to the news.

Before Adam’s face is revealed, he is heard narrating the new bombshell.

“Who’s this guy, who’s this absolute animal” he says before realising who it is.

“It’s your ex-boyfriend!” he yells, as Zara jumps up from her seat in disbelief. The two are both shocked and Sam adds, “this is the best season ever.”

Zara later comments on the Love Island Instagram announcement saying “You’re joking me” followed by many laughing emojis.

Adam departed the villa on day 32 of season 4.

Of his comeback he says: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in”, so can viewers expect another drama-filled season with Adam?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.