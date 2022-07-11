Last night’s episode of Love Island was full of twists and turns as Jay and Chyna and Dami and Summer found themselves at risk of being dumped.

And the drama didn’t stop with the shock dumping, viewers were left with a teaser of a new bombshell entering the villa, none other than Adam Collard.

Who is Adam Collard and what season was he on Love Island?





Adam Collard is a previous Love Island contestant, having taken part in the show's fourth season in 2018.

He had the public in an uproar during his time as he coupled up with 4 girls in just 2 weeks. These girls included Zara McDermott who had a relationship with him outside of the villa.

He eventually departed on day 32, after being in the villa since day 1.

Adam says of his comeback: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in”, so can viewers expect another drama-filled season with Adam?

Will there be a dumping tonight?





After the bottom two couples were revealed, the islanders received a text saying that one pair would be leaving the villa immediately.

Leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, tune in tonight to see who will be heading home.

New Love Island Couples after Casa Amor 2022

These are the Love Island couples after Casa Amor:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Chyna Mills and Jay Younger

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.