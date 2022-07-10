Now that Casa Amor is over, the main villa is looking a little crowded with means a major dumping is on the cards.

Jaws dropped when Tasha, Andrew, Dami and Indiyah all recoupled with one of the Casa Amor bombshells on Thursday night.

Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Jacques and Paige chose to remain with their original couples - but that wasn't without spicy drama either.

With the islanders newly recoupled, ITV viewers were asked to vote for their favourite at the end of Friday's programme.

Love Island fans raced to save their favourite couple, with those with the least votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

On Sunday's show, Ekin-Su received a text which read: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

The Islanders are then told that the public has been voting for their favourite couple, and those Islanders with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

The three vulnerable couples, who received the least votes from the public were:

Chyna Mills and Jay Younger

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

One couple will be dumped with the other remaining in the villa.

ITV viewers will need to tune in on Monday night to see who gets dumped.

Former Islander Adam Collard returns to Love Island

The ultimate bombshell, Adam has joined series 8, after being teased arriving at the famous Villa at the end of tonight’s episode.

Newcastle-born Adam is a personal trainer who appeared on series four of the ITV dating show.

Adam says of his comeback: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.”

New Love Island Couples after Casa Amor 2022

These are the Love Island couples after Casa Amor:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Chyna Mills and Jay Younger

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa. This list now includes the islanders joining from Casa Amor:

