Feeling like a little treat to start off the week? Something to make Monday a little less daunting?

Then head to your local McDonald’s for two great discounts on breakfast and lunch items.

If you’re wanting to save some pennies then McDonald’s Mondays are for you.

This Monday, July 11, McDonald’s is offering two deals to help you treat yourself for less, both available only through the McDonald’s app.

For your morning kickstart, you can treat yourself to a Breakfast Roll for the lower price of £1.99, saving you £1.30!

The soft white roll is filled with delicious back bacon, a famous sausage patty, cheese and a freshly cracked free-range egg.

For lunch, you can enjoy the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, on offer for 99p! This will save you £2.70.

McDonald's new menu

McDonald's recently announced that a major menu shake-up is hitting restaurants this summer.

Four new burgers and halloumi fries are all being added to the chain's exclusive summer menu, launching last week as the ‘Taste of Italy Summer Menu’.

Two new Italian-inspired burgers are being added to the menu, the Italian Stack and the Crispy Chicken Italiano.

