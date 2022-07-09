This week, Love Island saw the end of Casa Amor and with that there was plenty of drama.

New islanders entered the villa and those that returned were reunited with their partners and viewers have seen smiles, tears and arguments with more to come on Sunday.

Fans of the ITV dating show can keep up with the gossip most nights but an episode on Saturday won’t be airing.

Having said that, you can still tune in to Love Island: Unseen Bits, the show that compiles moments from the islanders’ week that weren’t included in the main show.

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?





New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

New Love Island Couples from Casa Amor 2022

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Chyna Mills and Jay Younger

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

Here are the islanders currently in the villa. This list now includes the islanders joining from Casa Amor:

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.