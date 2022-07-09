Those who may be planning a trip to Italy this summer may want to be aware of a restriction in place for clothing in one particular hotpsot.

Sorrento, a town on the south west coast of Italy, has announced a ban on bikinis and people going around without a top on.

Tourists who flout the rules could receive fines of up to €500, which equates to £423.41.

As reported by The Times these new measures only apply when people are out and about, whether walking around the shops or heading to a restaurant.

Therefore, if you are poolside or hanging out at a beach club you won't have a problem.

Sorrento's mayor Massimo Coppola has announced the latest crackdown, claiming that skimpily clad holidaymakers are making the locals feel "discomfort and unease", The Times reported.

If you are at the beach you don't have to worry about being fined in Sorrento. Beach pictured here is Southsea in Hampshire (Credit: PA)

He added that those walking around in bikinis or topless were "seen by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and to the decency that characterises civilised cohabitation”.

The rules that Sorrento have introduced are similar to some other European locations, such as in Barcelona, where people can only wear bikinis on the beach, with fines up to £260 for ignoring the rules.

Meanwhile in Majorca the fine goes up to £500 and also applies to people just not wearing a top generally around the town.