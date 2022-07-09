UK bargain hunters will rejoice with Amazon Prime Day just days away for savvy shoppers to get their hands on huge deals.

The online sale event will be taking place between 12 and 13 July.

Early deals have already started rolling in ahead of the two-day even which will see huge savings across tech, home appliances and TVs to name a few.

Better still, Amazon customers will be able to save on big-name brands including Apple and Samsung.

What is Amazon Prime Day?





Amazon Prime Day is a multi-day sale hosted by the global online retailer.

The sale usually lasts for 48 hours however deals often begin earlier than the official sale date.

The deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members so you will need to sign up to take advantage of the offers.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime for free

If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a free one month trial.

An Amazon Prime subscription usually cost £7.99 a month for £79 for the year.

To sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, your account must have a current, valid credit card.

To sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial:

Go to Amazon Prime. Select Start my free trial. Follow the on-screen instructions if prompted.

Head over to the Amazon website for further details.