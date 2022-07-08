Coronations Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has confirmed she is quitting the cobbles and has already filmed her final scenes.

The 35-year-old actress portrays Nicky Wheatley on the long-running ITV soap and is leaving the show for a second time as her current storyline draws to a close.

The actress confirmed her latest exit when doing a Q&A with fans. One fans asked: “Why you leaving Corrie?”

Kimberly was quick to reveal the reason for her exit as it was the question many fans wanted to know.

She said: "Okkkk let’s get this answered because it’s heavy in the inbox. So it’s not a case of leaving Corrie. It’s more that I came back for a storyline which for now has been completed.

"If you watched Friday’s eps you will see there was no big leaving scene so you never know for the future but what I do know is this…"

She added: "I owe so much to Corrie and I absolutely love it there - the people - the vibe - the street.

"Life happens in chapters - and I am looking forward to the next part."

The actress first appeared on the show in 2020 as a love interest of Daniel Osbourne