2022 Casa Amor has delivered the most dramatic recoupling ever, turning heads and dropping jaws, but who coupled up with who?

The ITV dating show's highly anticipated segment saw the islanders split up, with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.

Meanwhile, the boys faced the ultimate test as they stayed in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.

Over the years, the Casa Amor recoupling has created some of the most memorable moments and 2022’s rendition has not disappointed.

Love Island Casa Amor 2022 recoupling

Viewers know when something is coming when presenter Laura Whitmore unexpectedly drops into the villa.

With the new girls all stood up, and the main Villa boys seated around the firepit, Laura kicks the iconic recoupling off by saying:

“As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Boys - each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you."

She adds: "Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…”

Turning to Jay, who is on a friendship couple with Danica, Whitmore asks the Scot whether he will be sticking with the dancer or recoupling with one of the new girls, in the end, he chose new girl Chyna.

Next up was Davide, who was coupled up with Ekin-Su before Casa Amor and after the lad's holiday, he decided to stay loyal and stay with the Essex actress.

Jaws dropped when Deji and Indiyah made their choices, coupling up with different people (Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi) and yet tensions ran high between the pair.

Tasha and Andrew also chose to couple up with new people, while Luca and Gemma and Paige and Jacques stuck with each other.

You can see all the new couples below and you can get to know the new Love Island cast with Casa Amor islanders added in.

New Love Island Couples from Casa Amor 2022

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove

Chyna Mills and Jay Younger

Summer Botwe and Dami Hope

Coco Lodge and Andrew Le Page

