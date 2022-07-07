With Casa Amor turning heads and dropping jaws, Love Island viewers are asking when the non-stop drama will reach its climax.

The ITV dating show's highly anticipated segment sees the islanders split up, with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.

Meanwhile, the boys will also face the ultimate test as they stay in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.

The Casa Amor recoupling has created some of the most memorable moments over the year and the 2022 version has been described as its "most dramatic recoupling ever".

When is the Love Island Casa Amor 2022 recoupling?





Love Island's producers announced Casa Amor's return during Thursday, June 30's episode with the segment starting the following night on Friday, July 1.

In the past, the dating show sees the boys and girls separated for around four or five days.

At the end of the experiment, the islanders have to decide if they are going to stay loyal to their partners in the other villa or if they are going to couple up with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

The show's producers teased in their First Look that recoupling would begin on Wednesday, June 6 with presenter Laura Whitmore entering the villa.

Laura Whitmore. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

How long is Love Island on tonight?





Love Island's highly anticipated Casa Amor recoupling episode will be extended slightly.

Starting at 9 pm, viewers will have a bonus of five minutes to Thursday's dramatic instalment.

If you don't want the gossip to end, you can join Love Island on Twitter spaces immediately after the show.

You can join DJ Rio Fredrika for a live Twitter Spaces on the official Love Island Twitter account.

Rio will be live with vlogger and presenter Lewys Ball, comedian and impressionist Steff Todd and broadcaster and journalist Jackie Adedeji.

This will take place tonight straight after the show to coincide with the aftermath of Casa Amor and the recoupling.

All you need to do is click on the icon on the Love Island Twitter profile to begin listening.

Current Love Island couples before Casa Amor

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa. This list does not include the new boys and girls from Casa Amor:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.