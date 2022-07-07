Casa Amor is set to shut its doors for 2022 tonight as the islanders face its most dramatic recoupling ever.

With tensions teased in last night’s episode, tonight viewers will finally get to see who has chosen to stay loyal and who has had their heads turned.

With the new girls all stood up, and the main Villa boys seated around the firepit, host Laura Whitmore begins the iconic proceedings by saying:

“As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Boys - each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.

“Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…”

Starting with Jay, the boys all begin to make their choices.

Will Jacques couple up with Cheyanne, and Andrew with Coco?





Last night viewers watched as Jacques took things a step further with Cheyanne, telling Mollie he only saw her as a friend.

Andrew and Coco have also been getting closer, sharing many kisses and Andrew has voiced how different he feels with her over Tasha.

One by one the boys reveal their all-important decision, and it is uncovered whether their partner in Casa Amor has chosen to stick or twist. But with revelations in the air and secrets exposed, which couples will remain? And who will be left single?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.