Tonight’s Love Island throws the couples into confusion as a recoupling looms and decisions must be made.

Recent episodes have revealed Andrew beginning to get to know new girl Coco, as well as Dami, Jay and Davide having conversations with the others.

Luca has remained adamant that he only has feelings for Gemma.

Jacques however has been conflicted but has ultimately begun to get to know Cheyanne.

In tonight’s episode, Jacques and Cheyanne head to the terrace. Cheyanne is keen to know how his earlier chat with Mollie went.

Jacques replies: “How did my chat go?”. Putting his arm around Cheyanne he says: “Aww are you getting cosy now I only want you?”

Jacques goes on to explain how he told Mollie he only sees her as a good friend, nothing more.

Jacques tells Cheyanne: “I told you I only wanna get to know you.”

Jacques then leans in for a kiss.

Will Andrew’s head turn from Tasha?





Later, Andrew reflects on his decision and how his relationship with Tasha has gone.

Andrew confides in Jacques up on the terrace about his feelings for Tasha and says he feels like he’s been lied to.

He says: “I literally opened up to her.”

Jacques says: “You don’t need to be afraid to show emotion and be upset though, do you know what I mean?”

Andrew replies: “Yeah I appreciate that man.”

Jacques says: “I know we’re supposed to be tough and that but sometimes it’s just good to get it out.”

When speaking about opening up to Tasha during their time together, Andrew says he feels he was “with someone and not being enough”.

Giving Andrew a pep talk, Jacques says: “Listen, anyone would be lucky to have you.”

But what will Andrew do next and what does it mean for him and Tasha?

The Casa Amor recoupling looms on tonight’s Love Island

When lounging by the pool both villas receive a text telling them that a recoupling looms and they need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or change.

The Islanders have mixed reactions to the news.

Paige says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

Tasha says: “Ok things are getting real now…”

While Dami says: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

With excitement, nerves and anticipation in the air, that evening the Islanders in the main Villa are told to gather around the firepit. Host Laura Whitmore then enters the Villa to begin proceedings. But who will recouple? And who will choose to stick with their original partner?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.