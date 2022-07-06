If you share a surname with any of the 23 members of the England women's squad for the 2022 Euros then you will be able to get a free pint at a Greene King pub.

The Women's Euros start tonight (Wednesday, July 6) with hosts England taking on Austria at 8pm.

In order to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad, Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customers that have the same surname as a member of the England Women’s football team.

To claim the free drink, all customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during a live Euros England group game. Every England Women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King-managed sports pubs.

The deal will only be on when England are playing at the Women's Euros (Canva)

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.

“This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”

The offer is available across 810 participating pubs (excluding Scotland) during each of the three live England Women’s Euro group stage matches.

A full list of participating pubs can be found at the Greene King website here.

What surnames will be accepted for the offer?



