Supermarket giant, Asda has announced it is helping families battle the cost of living crisis with a limited-time offer.

The deal lets children 16 and under to have a hot or cold meal for just £1 at Asda cafes this summer as part of a new initiative.

It comes as the chain says it's in a bid to keep children fed over the school break, allowing them to grab a meal from the cafes seven days a week with no minimum spending required.

The deal was revealed in Scotland last month before being rolled old to Wales and later England.

We’re delighted to be working with @mypura on a trial initiative to recycle nappies so they can be cleaned and used to make things like durable road surfaces. Find out more here: https://t.co/jRLmSTzZqG https://t.co/Ncub3LJ6JE — Asda (@asda) July 6, 2022

The Kids Eat for £1 deal is available all day long from July 25 until September 4 in England and Wales during cafe opening hours.

Plus baby food is also part of the new initiative, with young ones able to enjoy a free pouch of Ella's Lithcenbabty food in local Asda Cafes.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know that families can find the summer holidays tough, and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger.

"With that in mind, we are so pleased to be able to offer children’s meals for just £1, with no minimum adult spend, to ensure that those who would normally rely on a school meal aren’t left without.”