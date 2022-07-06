McDonald’s has announced that it has extended its NHS discount, giving workers 20% off at the fast-food chain.
The discount has been in place previously and is now being extended through the rest of 2022.
The discount is available on the McDonald’s app and will see NHS workers get a discount a day on food items of their choice.
Whether you fancy a quick breakfast or a treat for lunch, the discount will see you saving money on your next order.
How NHS staff can get 20% off at McDonald’s
- Sign up for the McDonald’s app with your NHS email address
- Wait approx 48 hours for the offer to appear in the deals section of the app.
- Use the deal when required.
- You can only use the deal one day a week (refreshes every Monday)
David Bater, marketing executive at NHS Discount Offers said: "McDonald's continues to show their support for NHS staff members by extending their 20% offer until the end of 2022. It's proving extremely popular with NHS staff members who can make significant savings at the fast-food chain.
“It’s a really kind gesture from this well-known UK brand and it's great news they've extended the offer."
