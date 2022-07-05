Several pet food items including major brands Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree have all been axed from Tesco's shelves.

It comes over a dispute over pricing with the suppliers Mars putting a stop to supplying six brands to the nationwide supermarket.

Other items including IAMS, Sheba and Crave are all set to be missing from the store floor.

In recent weeks, shoppers have said they've noticed prices are increasing across products, with one person saying: "Whiskas 12 pack has gone up from £3.29 to £4.50. Inflation of 36%."

Major pet food brands are missing from Tescos. (Canva)

Discussing the dispute, a spokesperson from Mars said: "We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

"We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply and remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

"There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time.

"We cannot comment on individual commercial relationships or situations.”

Whilst a Tesco spokesperson said: "With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

The news comes just days after customers noticed Heinz products to be missing which Tesco shared was due to another disagreement over pricing.