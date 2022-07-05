Casa Amor is back in full swing and last night’s episode of Love Island saw many a head turn.

Viewers watched as the boys excitedly got to know the new girls, with Andrew, Dami and Davide all sharing a kiss with the new girls.

On tonight’s episode, the drama heats up further as Andrew voices his interest in Coco.

Andrew says to her: “What I have with you is obviously pretty good and I do wanna explore that.”

When asking Coco how she feels, she says: “I don’t really feel like there’s anyone else. I didn’t expect to get on with you as well as I did to be honest, it actually shocked me.”

Andrew goes on to say: “I didn’t expect to get into bed with you and just literally be laughing the entire night. That’s definitely something me and Tasha did not have. I’ve woken up pretty happy to be fair.”

Jacques ‘cracks on’

For fans of Jacques and Paige, tonight’s episode may cast some doubts as Jacques decides he should ‘crack on’.

He explains where his head is at to Dami and Andrew on the day beds, saying: “I woke up in a filthy mood sulking and that, and the next minute I’m thinking ‘what am I doing?’ I’m just thinking about Paige, I’m thinking I can’t be like this, it’s not me.”

Dami says: “You’re feeling guilty before you’ve even done anything.”

Jacques continues: “I literally said to myself, I feel like this because I’m feeling about Paige’s feelings, I’m not thinking about mine.”

Dami says: “It’s your own journey as well you know.”

Jacques continues: “I need to put myself out there. How do I know if what I’ve got with Paige is so good if I don’t even give it another chance with someone else? For me to do that, I need to crack on. I can’t be sat around here and sulking for someone else.”

The girls also face their doubts, as Tasha faces a connection with Billy.

Sitting at the pool area with Danica and Indiyah, Tasha admits: “Me and Billy have been having quite a few conversations, I get along with him very well. We bounce off each other really, really well.”

Tasha continues: “He’s very different to Andrew, like complete polar opposites, he has more got that playful, funny kind of side.”

Indiyah tells Tasha: “It’s easier said than done, but don’t care about what people think. People can have their opinions but this is your journey.”

Danica adds: “There doesn’t need to be something missing, but sometimes someone just brings more.”

As Tasha mulls over her decision, what will her next move be?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.