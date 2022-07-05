Costa Coffee has been gifting Costa Club members free drinks in recent weeks to celebrate the launch of its biggest summer drinks range yet.
And this week is no exception as Costa Coffee is going all out by ensuring customers have the chance to enjoy a free cold drink of their choice from an extensive range from Saturday, July 9.
How to get a free drink from Costa Coffee
On Friday, July 8, registered Costa Club members who scan the mobile app after purchasing any drink from Costa Coffee’s current menu via Click & Collect, in participating stores or at a Costa Express machine will receive a digital reward for one free iced drink of their choice from a wide range of cold drinks.
This can be redeemed the next day at any participating store.
And there are plenty of choices to be had!
From an Iced Latte or Iced Flat White, any flavour across the bottled Frappé range or coffee in a can range.
For something a little fruitier, customers can opt for a drink from the new FuzeTea Iced Tea range or refreshing Fruit Coolers or maybe a Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade.
It will be the last time you can make use of these exclusive free iced drinks offer so be quick, as this reward can only be redeemed across participating Costa Coffee stores from Saturday, July 9 to Thursday, July 14.
For more information on the Costa Club app and how to become a member for free visit the Costa website.
