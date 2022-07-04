Love Island is heating up as the Casa Amor girls cause a stir with Andrew and Dami tonight.

The ITV dating show's highly anticipated segment sees the islanders split up, with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.

Meanwhile, the boys will also face the ultimate test as they stay in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.

With the first look of tonight's episode seeing Andrew and Dami both locking lips with new girls, here's what viewers have in store on Monday night's programme.

Andrew kisses new Casa Amor girl Coco despite being coupled up with Tasha

On tonight's show, Andrew declares in the beach hut: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once. At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.”

Taking his opportunity, he asks Coco to join him on the terrace for a chat.

Speaking to Coco, he admits: “I did want to talk to you, as I know we had a chat this morning. You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more.”

She replies: “Cute, why do you wanna get to know me?”

Andrew responds: “I’m not going to lie, you’re a bit of me.”

Coco then admits Andrew is the one her mum would want her to go for, and he’d get on well with her.

Referring to boys daring Coco to kiss him by the fire pit, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there…”

Coco admits that she liked it and that she thought Andrew was a good kisser, leading him to ask: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

Coco responds: “Do you wanna do it again?”

Taking his chance, he leans in and gives Coco another kiss.

Dami kisses new Casa Amor girl Summer despite being coupled up with Indiyah

Dami, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah, heads up to the terrace with new Casa Amor girl Summer.

Summer turns to him, asking Dami: “Do you feel sneaky up here?”

He replies: “Well, we didn’t crawl in so it’s fine.”

Agreeing, she says: “It’s a secret but it’s not a secret.”

Summer then prompts: “Would you say I’m your type?”

Dami answers: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind. He says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

Noting Dami’s strong eye contact, Summer challenges him to a staring contest.

He replies: “If you lose, just shoot your shot,” before they share their first kiss.

How long are there in Casa Amor for on Love Island?





Love Island's producers announced Casa Amor's return during Thursday, June 30's episode with the segment starting the following night on Friday, July 1

In the past, the dating show sees the boys and girls separated for around four or five days.

At the end of the experiment, the islanders have to decide if they are going to stay loyal to their partner's in the other villa or if they are going to couple up with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

Current Love Island couples

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa. This list does not include the new boys and girls from Casa Amor:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

