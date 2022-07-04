A new “ground-breaking” £1 pill which promises to cure hangovers has finally gone on sale in the UK today after 30 years of development.

The pill was first invented by scientist Johan de Faire in 1990 but has now been released under the name Myrkl and promises the pill will “rapidly break down alcohol”.

The new supplement is 100% vegan and will set you back £30 for a pack of 30.

Users are told to take two pills between 12 and one hours before drinking alcohol. 70% of alcohol will then be broken down after just 60 minutes according to research by medical journals, tests found subjects had 70 per cent LESS alcohol in their bloodstream after two vodkas.

Håkan Magnusson, of Swedish inventors de Faire Medical, said: “Two drinks is enough to stop you feeling fresh in the morning.

“I hand it out to my friends when I go out for a drink and they always tell me next day they feel great.”

He added: “Marking the first time in history that a consumer product is demonstrated to effectively and rapidly break down alcohol, we are very excited to be launching this ground-breaking product in the UK and in most European markets.

“Moderate social drinking is a huge part of British culture, with the majority of British people heading out each week to enjoy a few drinks together.

"Myrkl’s purpose is therefore to help those regular moderate drinkers to wake up feeling their best the next day, whether they're a busy working professional, young parents, or seniors who want to maintain an active social life.”

The Myrkl website reads: “MYRKL helps breaking down alcohol fast before it reaches the liver, it is not suited and aimed to alleviate the impact of excess alcohol consumption.

"MYRKL must never be an excuse to drink more alcohol and you should always limit your alcohol consumption within the government guidelines.”