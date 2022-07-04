Holiday makers across the UK have faced travel disruption as they attempt to jet abroad for the summer.

easyJet has been one of the worst-hit for cancellations in recent months, axing thousands of flights, including many on the day they were due to depart.

The airline has been under pressure to reduce flight disruption which has seen holidaymakers across the country face delays, cancellations, and airport chaos.

So if you’re worried about your next easyJet flight and whether it will be cancelled or not, here’s how you can check.

How to check if your easyJet flight is cancelled

A cancelled or delayed flight can be stressful, but easyJet lays out clearly how you can check the status of your flight.

The best place to keep up to date on the status of your flight with real time information is via the Flight Tracker which can also be accessed via the easyJet mobile app.

If your flight is more than 2 days in advance, you must sign in by using your booking reference and last name or your account details.

The flight tracker allows you to search your flight by either flight number or by origin/destination.

What to do if your easyJet flight is cancelled?





If your flight is cancelled, easyJet provides several options available to you.

These are most easily requested by logging into Manage Bookings on the website or via the easyJet App.

The options available to you include:

Switch to another flight for free

Choose a voucher for the full value of your booking (valid from 12 months from booking)

Request a refund

How to get a refund from easyJet?





If your easyJet flight has been cancelled and you have opted for a refund, you can do so by visiting the Help Hub on the easyJet website here.

You will then be able to log your refund request which you can track the status of.

Refunds will be for the full value of your booking and will be paid to the account you made the booking with.

easyJet is processing refund requests within 7 days, and they may take a few extra days to come through to your bank account.

What easyJet compensation can you get?





If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you may also be entitled to compensation.

easyJet states that it will offer you a hotel room for the night if your flight has been cancelled if you need one.

The airline will try and accompany you, but on busy occasions will require you to source your own accommodation.

The website states: “In this case we ask that you look for accommodation, which is 3 stars or equivalent like Premier Inn, IBIS, Holiday Inn, Hotel Formule 1, Travelodge or Motel-One.

“Please keep the VAT invoice to claim back your expenses.”

You may also claim back personal expenses if your plane is delayed or cancelled. You can check what you are entitled to and how to apply here.

If your flight arrives more than three hours after the scheduled time of arrival or is cancelled within 14 days of departure, or you are involuntarily denied boarding, you may be able to claim EC261 compensation.

This does not apply to extraordinary circumstances such as air traffic control strikes or bad weather.

You can find everything you need to know about cancelled and delayed flights with easyJet on the website here.